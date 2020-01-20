The former couple supported each other during their respective wins

One reunion trumped all others at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, where both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took home awards and celebrated each other’s wins.

Pitt is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,’ and he added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors’ guild. Along the way, his speeches have been full of one-liners, and he didn’t disappoint on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and clapped, including — as the cameras captured — Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won an award of her own for best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show ‘The Morning Show.’ “What!” she said upon reaching the stage.

Backstage, Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech. After she got offstage, they warmly congratulated each other on their first individual SAG Awards.

Anison and Pitt were married for five years from 2000-2005.

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, Pitt called Aniston a “good friend.”

Memes and posts erupted about the reunion soon after.