Jeff Goldblum recreated the iconic 1993 image of himself lounging in an unbuttoned shirt from ‘Jurassic Park’ — all for a good cause.
Goldblum, 67, exudes confidence in the updated image on his Instagram, uploaded to thank his fans for voting in the US election. In the photo, he’s lounging on his side in a fitted pair of leather pants and an unbuttoned black blouse, with his grey hair swooped to the side.
The original scene, which entered the realm of pop culture in the early ‘90s, features Goldblum’s character, Dr Ian Malcolm, showing off scratches on his chest while lying down on a table in an underground bunker. The scene continues to inspire memes nearly 30 years later — and it was even turned into a statue in London for the film’s 25th anniversary.
“WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies,” wrote Goldblum, ahead of the November 3 presidential election. HeadCount, a non-partisan website, uses entertainment campaigns to encourage voter registration in America.
Goldblum and his cast mates are currently filming for the upcoming movie ‘Jurassic Film: Dominion’.