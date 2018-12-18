That second Golden Globe is really going to tie the room together for Jeff Bridges.
The ‘Big Lebowski’ actor will be feted at next month’s 76th Golden Globes ceremony with the Cecil B DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn announced on Monday.
“Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”
The actor scored Golden Globe nominations for his performances in ‘Starman,’ ‘The Fisher King,’ ‘The Contender’ and ‘Hell or High Water,’ in addition to winning for his role in 2009’s ‘Crazy Heart.’
Bridges also boasts five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and seven Academy Award nominations — taking home trophies at each for his ‘Crazy Heart’ performance.
Previous Cecil B DeMille honourees include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and Oprah Winfrey.
The Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled for January 6, 2019, and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.