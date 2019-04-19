‘Aquaman’ star releases video in which he shaved off his beard to promote recycling

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Momoa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling. He started by saying farewell to his “Game of Thrones” and DC characters Drogo and Arthur Curry. Momoa said he thought he last shaved in 2012. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

‘Aquaman’ is clean-shaven.

Actor Jason Momoa released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling. He started by saying farewell to his ‘Game of Thrones’ and DC characters Drogo and Arthur Curry.

Momoa said he thought he last shaved in 2012.

The 39-year-old says he wanted to do it to “bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.” He says aluminum is the one thing that can save it and he promoted his own line of sparkling water in aluminum cans.

Momoa says “there’s a change coming and it’s aluminum.”