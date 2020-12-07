Actor Jason Momoa, known for playing the character Aquaman, has gifted a trident to a young fan who is battling cancer.
Momoa, 41, had earlier chatted with seven-year-old Danny Sheehan over a video call, after a clip of the young fan excitedly opening an Aquaman figurine gift went viral.
“Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today,” Momoa wrote on Instagram on December 6. “I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident. Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha.”
Danny has been battling a rare form of brain cancer called Pineoblastoma since January 2017.
Following the viral video in November, where Danny is seen shouting “I love Aquaman!” after receiving the superhero gift, Momoa got on FaceTime to surprise his fan.
“Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever — he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!!” Danny’s mother later posted on Facebook.
Momoa, who gained fame as Khal Drogo in ‘Game of Thrones’, first starred as Aquaman in the 2016 movie ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. He then went on to take the lead in the ‘Aquaman’ solo film in 2018. Momoa will next appear in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of ‘Dune’ and an ‘Aquaman’ sequel.