FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Jared Padalecki arrives at a screening of "Supernatural" during the 35th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Court documents show that Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin, Texas bar he owns. An arrest affidavit says officers arrived at the bar early Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Padalecki has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Court documents show that ‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin bar he owns.

An arrest affidavit says officers arrived at the bar early Sunday. Padalecki, who rose to fame in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ has been charged with two counts of misdemeanour assault with injury.

The affidavit says employees escorted him out of the bar after he fought with people inside. The affidavit says employees then tried to keep Padalecki out “because of his intoxicated behaviour.”

An assistant manager told police that Padalecki slapped him. The affidavit says Padalecki punched the general manager, who was trying to separate him from the assistant manager.

Representatives for Padalecki haven’t responded to requests for comment.