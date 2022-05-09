VOX Cinemas will release ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ across the MENA region on May 19 as part of its exclusive distribution deal with ODEX, a Japanese animation film distributor in South-East Asia.

The much-anticipated anime film has enjoyed critical acclaim and commercial success in Japan and several international markets where it has been released.

“Japanese animation is experiencing an unprecedented rise in popularity. Last year, we distributed ‘Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — the Movie: Mugen Train’, which broke box office records to become the highest-grossing anime film ever and opened up a world of new possibilities for the anime industry”, said Toni El Massih, Managing Director of VOX Cinemas in a statement.

A still from ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ Image Credit: Supplied

He added: “While previously considered niche, anime has moved into the mainstream and amassed a huge following across the region. VOX Cinemas looks forward to bringing ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ to the big screen as part of our ongoing partnership with ODEX and, we are confident that its performance across MENA will mirror that of Japan and the US.”

Go Wei Ho, Managing Director, ODEX Private Limited, Singapore also weighed in. “With a box office of more than USD$100 million, ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’, is currently in the top 20 grossing films in Japan. We are proud to continue our partnership with VOX Cinemas and, are confident that ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ will bring forth another landmark box office record in MENA,” he stated,

In May last year, VOX Cinemas signed an exclusive deal with ODEX to release six titles theatrically across eight territories including box office sensation ‘Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — the Movie: Mugen Train.’

The poster of ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ Image Credit: Supplied

‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. Directed by Sunhoo Park, the film is based on ‘Jututsi Kaisen O’ (Jump Comics / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami.

In addition to being the Middle East’s largest and most innovative exhibitor, VOX Cinemas also operates a large regional film distribution business and produces content. Towards the end of 2021, it distributed ‘Al Kameen’ (The Ambush), the largest-ever Arabic feature film production in the GCC, which smashed box office records and became the highest-grossing Arabic language movie ever in the UAE. Last year, VOX Cinemas also distributed the Saudi Japanese anime ‘The Journey ‘in partnership with Manga Productions.