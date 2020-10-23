Jamie Lynn Spears Image Credit: AP

American actor Jamie Lynn Spears released an updated version of 'Follow Me,' the theme song to her Nickelodeon show 'Zoey 101' on Thursday (local time).

According to Fox News, the show, starring the 29-year-old star as a boarding school student, ran on the network from 2005 to 2008. The theme song had never been commercially released, Billboard reported.

The new version of the song was produced by DJ Chantel Jeffries, who shares credit with Spears on the tune.

The track will be accompanied by a music video set for release on Tuesday, which will feature a reunion of the 'Zoey 101' cast, as well as appearances from Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, Dixie D'Amelio and more.

The singer said in a statement obtained by Billboard, "Finally! I can't believe the time has come to be able to bring the Zoey 101 world back to life! The opportunity to collaborate with Chantel Jeffries on the modern-day version of the theme song, 'Follow Me,' while staying true to the original we all know and love was something I was so excited to be able to do."

She continued: "It was incredible to reunite the original Zoey 101 cast with some of the biggest megastars and creators from this generation in the music video. Having the chance to merge both worlds and fanbases together highlights the direction of the future. For now, this is just a little taste of what's to come. My only question is, 'Are You Ready?'"

Additionally, 'See it First: The Follow Me (Zoey 101) Experience' will stream globally on Sunday to provide fans with a special first look.

Earlier this year, Spears confirmed to Fox News that "discussions" were being held regarding a 'Zoey 101' reboot, but insisted that they're in the "baby stages."

Spears said at the time, "I've had some discussions with some of the people who would be the ones to make it happen. Right now, we're looking for the right home and the right story. Those are the two key points that we need right now."