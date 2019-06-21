Prince Charles with Daniel Craig. Image Credit: Reuters

James Bond received a royal visit on June 20 when Britain’s Prince Charles toured the set of the new 007 movie filming at Pinewood Studios outside London.

Charles, 70, met actor Daniel Craig, who plays the fictional British secret agent for the fifth time in the ‘Bond 25’ production, plus Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris, who portray secret service head ‘M’ and secretary Moneypenny respectively.

During the visit celebrating the franchise’s contribution to Britain’s film industry, Craig and Fiennes showed the heir to the British throne inside M’s office and he watched a scene being filmed on monitors. Craig also showed the royal two of Bond’s famed Aston Martin cars.

Charles is a patron of both the British Film Institute and Britain’s intelligence services.

Known under its working title ‘Bond 25’, the yet unnamed film, directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga, is set for release in April 2020.