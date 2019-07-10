The pop-up food truck is called the I Love You Restaurant

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Jaden Smith attends Louis Vuitton Unveils Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Jaden Smith received lots of love for his 21st birthday, and so did LA’s homeless community.

On Monday, the rapper and actor announced to millions of social media followers that he opened a pop-up food truck called the I Love You Restaurant, which serves health-conscious, complimentary meals to homeless people downtown.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” Smith wrote in his post. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many.”

The artist also posted videos of some of the restaurant’s inaugural guests lining up the street for ready-made food packages.

“We Are The I Love You Restaurant And We Hope To See You Soon,” Smith, who’s the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, captioned one of the clips.

Launch of the I Love You Restaurant comes days after Smith released his latest album, ‘ERYS’, on the Fourth of July. The track list features multiple collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator; ASAP Rocky; Kid Cudi; Trinidad James; and Smith’s sister, Willow.