Sequel brings the Losers Club back 27 years later to take on the demonic clown Pennywise

A robust audience turned out to catch ‘It: Chapter Two’ in movie theatres this weekend, but not quite as big as the first.

Warner Bros says Sunday that ‘It: Chapter Two’ earned an estimated $91 million (Dh334.19 million) from North American ticket sales in its first weekend.

Trailing only its predecessor which debuted to a record $123.4 million in September 2017, the launch of ‘It: Chapter Two’ is the second highest opening for a horror film and the month of September.

Based on Stephen King’s novel, ‘It: Chapter Two’ brings the Losers Club back to Derry 27 years later to take on the demonic clown Pennywise. It was the only major film to open this weekend.