New couple on its way? If reports are to be believed, Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is dating 'Dune' actor Timothee Chalamet. However, none of them has commented on it.
The buzz of the relationship comes months after news surfaced that Jenner had broken up with Travis Scott, according to E News. The couple is parents to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 14 months. They pair had been in an 'on and off' relationship since they were first linked in 2017.
Though the power couple stepped out in Miami for an Art Basel party in early December, they have not been spotted together since then, reported E News.
However, the hip-hop star sparked rumours of a reconciliation in April when he commented on one of Jenner's Instagram posts: "A Beauty."
Chalamet had a couple of relationships in the past as well. he Oscar nominee was romantically linked to Lourdes Leon and Eiza Gonzalez. He also dated Lily-Rose Depp--the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis--from 2018 to 2020. Since splitting with the actress, the actor has been quiet about his love life.