Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill.
The pictures from their meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the photos, the 'Titanic' star could be seen keeping a low profile as he left the Chiltern Firehouse in London Tuesday. According to a report in Page Six, Oscar-winning actor was also accompanied by Gill’s mother, DiCaprio's mom Irmelin Indenbirken, and a few other friends.
DiCaprio sported his usual look, rocking a black bomber jacket, jeans, white sneakers and his signature baseball cap. He also concealed his face with a black face mask that covered everything but his eyes.
The young model was recently spotted on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival last month.
Interestingly, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes with Gill a week ago. This outing comes nearly a month after DiCaprio reunited with former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
"What's brewing between the two?" a social media user asked. "Woah woah....seems like he is dating Gill," another one wrote.
Neelam is a 28-year-old model born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom on 27 April 1995. Her roots are from India where her grandparents were born in the state of Punjab. The actor will next be seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.