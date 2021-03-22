A man has been arrested for trespassing into Johnny Depp’s home in Hollywood Hills.
The perpetrator was caught after a vigilant neighbour spotted the unidentified man hanging out in their backyard, near the pool. Local cops were alerted that the unidentified man had hopped a gate when confronted and could have landed in the Hollywood star’s home.
When the law enforcement agents showed up at Depp’s mansion, the culprit was caught taking a shower and refused to open the door until he was finally hauled out. According to TMZ, the intruder also made a drink from himself from the actor’s collection.
He is being booked for felony vandalism for a broken door, the news portal further added.
Back in January, an unidentified woman had broken into the actor’s house.
Depp, meanwhile, is caught up in a bitter legal battle with his ex, Amber Heard. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is seeking to overturn the ruling in his “wife-beater” libel case.
Speaking at the Court of Appeal in London last week, Depp’s lawyers appealed the November 2020 judgment on the grounds that Heard’s pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was a “calculated and manipulative lie”.
Heard’s legal team stated that she has done “nothing dishonest” with her donations and that she “pledged to pay over 10 years”.