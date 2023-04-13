India has once again made its mark in the world of K-Pop as Aria, a 20-year-old vocalist from Kerala, joins the five-member X:IN music group, according to a report by Korean and Indian media reports.
Aria's official debut single, 'Keeping The Fire,' released on April 11, has already garnered attention and appreciation from fans around the world.
Aria is the youngest member of the group that consists of two Korean members (Roa and Chi.U), one Korean-Australian member (E.Sha), and one Russian member (Nova), all born between 1994 and 2003.
Who is Aria?
According to media reports, Aria, also known as Gautami was born in 2003. She has acted in one Malayalam film titled Melvilasam. She later joined GBK Entertainment which offers a unique training programme for aspiring K-Pop artists. Aria is the second Indian singer to break into the K-Pop scene after Sriya Lenka.
Aria's multilingual skills in English, Korean, Malayalam, and Hindi, as reported by media outlets, have added to her appeal as a rising star in the K-Pop scene. The group performed their debut song at the Korean music show Inkigayo, where they received a warm welcome and appreciation for their talent.
Aria follows in the footsteps of Sriya Lenka, who became the first Indian K-Pop star last year after joining the all-girl group Blackswan, along with Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil.