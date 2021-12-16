Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the poster for 'Matrix Resurrections' Image Credit: Supplied

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday opened about how she got interested in the Matrix universe.

The ‘Fashion’ star was on the 100th episode of Red Table Talk alongside co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

“I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality,” Chopra Jonas said.

The 39-year-old also revealed how she landed a role in the film, which also stars Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

“So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco. I drove to the airport. I was like, ‘Sure!’ Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it’s just such a privilege and an honour,” Chopra Jonas said.

The Bollywood actress also recalled her nervousness when filming a sequence with her co-stars.

“I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words. I remember my hands sweating. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn’t get my words right in front of all of you,” she said.

“You rocked it,” Reeves responded.