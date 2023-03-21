1 of 7
Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a lawsuit from a US-based retired optometrist who's seeking $300,000 in damages. He's accused the actress of cruising down the slopes of the posh Deer Valley Resort so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground and severely injured. We take a look at other Hollywood celebrities who have faced lawsuits recently.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 7
Actor Alec Baldwin and his weapons supervisor for his upcoming Western movie 'Rust', Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died shortly after being wounded October 21, 2021, during rehearsals for the Western film at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 7
Hollywood actress Eva Green, best known for her role in the James Bond movie 'Casino Royale', is suing production house White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality Finance for a $1million fee she says is owed over the collapse of the planned independent film. The two companies are countersuing, alleging that she pulled out of and breached her contract in relation to the dystopian thriller.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
4 of 7
In June 2022, a woman accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault revived her lawsuit against the rapper three months after the case was initially dismissed, according to a Rolling Stones report. The woman alleged in her first suit that the rap icon forced her into a non-consensual act in a recording studio bathroom in 2013.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 7
Jimmy Fallon, Madonna and Kevin Hart are among the various celebrities that are now facing a class action lawsuit for promoting Yuga Labs Inc. in the US, Deadline reports. Yuga Labs is commonly known for its Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT (non-fungible token) collection. These personalities face the charge of hyping up the value of the NFTs.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive, Supplied
6 of 7
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran faced a copyright battle over his 2017 hit 'Shape of You', which he won last year. A judge ruled that Sheeran had not plagiarised the 2015 song 'Oh Why' by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch. Switch had asserted that parts of his song were copied in 'Shape of You'.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
7 of 7
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is suing the golfer great over charges that Woods and his agents unlawfully locked her out of their shared Florida home.
Image Credit: AP