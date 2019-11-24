In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Iggy Azalea attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center, in New York. Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

‘Fancy’ singer Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti reported a burglar stole over $366,000 (Dh1.3 million) in jewellery from their Atlanta home, police said on Friday.

Azalea, 29, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, told police a thief carried off items ranging from diamond eternity band rings valued at $70,000 to a $57,000 Audemars Piquet diamond-encrusted gold watch and a diamond engagement ring, a police report said.

Azalea, who grew up in Australia and rose to fame after moving to the United States at age 16, told police she was alone in the basement of the rented Atlanta home on November 15 when she heard footsteps in the second floor dining room.

It was a rainy night and she thought it was Carti, 23, whose legal name is Jordan Carter, after she left the back door unlocked for him to come in.

On November 17 she and Carti called police after they realised a blue Goyard bag where they kept all their jewellery was gone.

Azalea told officers they reviewed video surveillance footage and saw a man came into the house through the back door two nights earlier at 9.51pm and leave eight minutes later with a bag in his hand.

Carti told police he thought the suspect had a gun and said he was wearing a dark mask and gloves, based on the video.