Actor Ian McKellen has apologised for remarks in which he appeared to suggest that allegations of sexual abuse that have been levelled against Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer resulted from the entertainers’ unease with their own sexuality.

McKellen tweeted Saturday that comments made during a live podcast were “clumsily expressed.”

He said “I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is wrong.”

He went on to say that he “would never, ever trivialise or condone abuse of any kind. I deeply regret my careless remarks and apologise unreservedly for any distress I caused.”