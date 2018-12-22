“Playing Mary offered me so much as an actor. It’s the first time that I’ve played someone who really comes into their womanhood and is very sort of settled and comfortable in that stage of their life,” Ronan says. “Doing the labour scene especially, it was just a really, really empowering scene ... and I think just getting to play someone who can, you know scream and be sweaty, and you know enjoy sex and go onto the battlefield and do all of these things was really liberating for me.”