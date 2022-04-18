Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Image Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

Washington: Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter Sunday with her husband Nick Jonas.

Sharing a glimpse of her celebrations, Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a string of images.

The first two pictures were all about love as Priyanka posed for the camera along with Nick. Priyanka was dressed in a bright yellow outfit, while Nick opted for a loose printed T-shirt.

The other pictures showed how the couple celebrated Easter Sunday by relishing some mouth-watering cupcakes with Bunny ears and wine.

"Happy Easter from us," Priyanka captioned the post.

Nick, too, wished everyone a Happy Easter.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a sunkissed selfie with Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Easter everyone."