Washington: Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter Sunday with her husband Nick Jonas.
Sharing a glimpse of her celebrations, Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a string of images.
The first two pictures were all about love as Priyanka posed for the camera along with Nick. Priyanka was dressed in a bright yellow outfit, while Nick opted for a loose printed T-shirt.
The other pictures showed how the couple celebrated Easter Sunday by relishing some mouth-watering cupcakes with Bunny ears and wine.
"Happy Easter from us," Priyanka captioned the post.
Nick, too, wished everyone a Happy Easter.
Taking to Instagram, he dropped a sunkissed selfie with Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Easter everyone."