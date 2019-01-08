A: It is the best thing as a designer. Dance leads everything when you work with Rob. Some sets, like the abandoned park, are built specifically for the dancers. For example, we might need a ramp or a tunnel. Some things may have to be slick or sticky. You have to consider the height of a fountain or the lampposts. Every surface allows the dancers to do their best work. I’m proud of the giant stone floor that was actually a sprung dance floor. We spent months trying to figure it out. We built the floor so that it moves with 45 dancers. The piece that grounded that set was a dilapidated greenhouse. After a month or two Rob said, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we rode bicycles on top of that?” We had to go back and re-engineer it.