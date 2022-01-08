The academy is still grappling with the promise of that moment

Actor Sidney Poitier poses with his Oscar for best actor for “Lillies of the Field” at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, California on April 13, 1964. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. Image Credit: AP Photo, File

At the height of the civil rights movement in 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor. The Hollywood moment did not just make history but intrinsically tied together two cultural institutions: the venerable Poitier and the Academy Awards.

For decades, Poitier’s momentous win would be the bar by which other Black actors measured themselves — and the rest of the culture measured the academy.

Sidney Poitier, star of “To Sir With Love,” places his hands in wet cement at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 1967. Image Credit: AP

“Because it is a long journey to this moment I am naturally indebted to countless numbers of people,” Poitier said after being handed his award by Oscar-winning actress Anne Bancroft. After underscoring “the long journey” to the stage, the rest of his brief acceptance speech did not dwell on the win’s significance. He strode to the stage with the confidence of 10,000 men, gave a nod to the struggle, thanked his team and exited the stage. That was his way.

But the moment was steeped in history and he knew it. Poitier, who died Thursday at 94, was only the third Black actor to receive an Oscar, after Hattie McDaniel’s win for “Gone With the Wind” and James Baskett’s posthumous honorary award for Walt Disney’s “Song of the South.” (Both had played stereotypical Black caricatures.)

In this May 13, 1961 file photo Sidney Poitier, centre, appears at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, for the showing of his film “A Raisin in the Sun,”. At right is actress Jean Seberg. Image Credit: AP

In his Oscar-winning role in “Lilies of the Field,” Poitier plays a “big strong” handyman who helps a group of White nuns build a chapel in Arizona. The film was released less than two months after the March on Washington in 1963 and race was not a major part of the plot. Poitier, who was criticised by some for the so-called colorblind roles he played, was clear about the legacy he was building.

“It’s a choice, a clear choice,” Poitier said in a 1967 interview with the New York Times. “If the fabric of the society were different, I would scream to high heaven to play villains and to deal with different images of Negro life that would be more dimensional. But I’ll be damned if I do that at this stage of the game.”

That same year, three of Poitier’s most iconic films were released — “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” In each, Poitier played dignified characters who dealt with racism both overt and covert with a resolve that was revolutionary without being militant. No one can forget his detective character’s response to a racial slur in “The Heat of the Night”: “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”

Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Monday, June 2, 2008. Image Credit: AP

But even as his critically acclaimed films entered the cinematic canon and the actor himself became an industry icon whose name became synonymous with sophistication and grace, he would not win another Oscar until 2002, nearly four decades after his first. The honorary Oscar bestowed “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being” was presented to Poitier by Denzel Washington, who would also make history later that same night.

“Before Sidney, African American actors had to take supporting roles in major studio films that were easy to cut out in certain parts of the country. But you couldn’t cut Sidney Poitier out of a Sidney Poitier picture,” Washington said.

Mirroring his original Oscar speech, Poitier spent time thanking the people behind the scenes (directors, producers, filmmakers) who helped make his career.

“I accept this award in memory of all the African American actors and actresses who went before me in the difficult years, on whose shoulders I was privileged to stand to see where I might go,” said Poitier, whose own shoulders undoubtedly did the same for another generation of Black performers.

In this file photo taken on March 23, 2002, US actor Sidney Poitier holds his honorary Oscar at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood. Image Credit: AFP

Washington was one of them. He received an Oscar later that evening for his role as a corrupt detective in “Training Day” — the first time a Black man had won lead actor since Poitier, 39 years before. The role he played was one that Poitier may have himself turned down, but the seismic shift clearly marked some form of progress.

“Forty years I’ve been chasing Sidney, they finally give it to me, what’d they do? They give it to him the same night,” said Washington from the stage. “I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir.”

Actors Angelina Jolie and Sidney Poitier take the stage to present the Oscar for achievement in directing at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Image Credit: REUTERS Following the announcement of the actors death, Sidney Poitier's Star is shown on Hollywood Boulevard's "Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on, Aug. 12, 2009. Image Credit: AP In this file photo taken on March 11, 2000, US actor Sidney Poitier receives a standing ovation as he receives the Life Achievement Award at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AFP Coretta Scott King, center, Dr. Ralph Abernathy, left, and actor Sidney Poitier appear at a press conference at Americana Hotel in New York for a viewing on a film on the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Oct. 22, 1969. Image Credit: AP View gallery as list

The historic nature of that Oscars broadcast did not end there. Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for best actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” While Poitier looked on from his balcony seat, Berry made sure to underscore that the moment was much bigger than her. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge,” said Berry, who’d won acclaim playing the Oscar-nominated film star (and one time Poitier co-star) in a television movie.

In the 20 years since that extraordinary awards night, just 12 other Black performers have won Academy Awards, with Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker joining the best actor club. No other Black women have won best actress.