Actress gained one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes — a world record

Jennifer Aniston arrives to attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of the Netflix film "Murder Mystery" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AFP

This news has likely made Jennifer Aniston fans’ day, their week, their month and even their year: Jen’s on Instagram.

Gone are the days of Aniston’s friends, her co-stars and her ‘Friends’ co-stars posting selfies or old set photos and being unable to tag her on the platform.

Last week, the actress joined the social media site with a grand entrance: She posted a selfie with the rest of the ‘Friends’ cast. The caption? “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too! HI INSTAGRAM.”

Her entrance was so grand, in fact, that she crashed the app. Fans who rushed to follow her were met by the “follow” button changing briefly to “following” and then switching back.

Despite that glitch, and with her account only a few hours old, Aniston already had a million and a half followers.

According to Guinness World Records, she gained one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes, making it a world record. The previous record-holders were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who achieved the feat in five hours and 45 minutes. At the time of going to press, her follower numbers stood at 14.6 million.

Celebrity pals who have welcomed her include ex-husband Justin Theroux, fellow ‘Friend’ Courteney Cox, ‘The Morning Show’ co-star Reese Witherspoon, bestie Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Pharrell and Jenna Dewan, to name but a few.