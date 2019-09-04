Co-stars, friends and others took to social media to send love to the comedian

FILE - In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston and other Hollywood stars posted love letters to Kevin Hart, wishing the actor a full recovery following a car accident that left him with major injuries.

Co-stars, friends and others took to social media to send love and prayers to the comedian after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas on Sunday. Hart was admitted to Northridge Hospital Medical Centre for what TMZ reported was back surgery; on Monday the celebrity website posted a video of the actor’s wife, Eniko Hart, saying her husband was going to be fine. Hart’s driver, Jared Black, was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre. His condition was unknown.

Johnson, who starred opposite Hart in ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, posted a production photo of the pair to Instagram on Sunday night with a heartfelt caption, punctuated by a prayer emoji.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” the actor wrote. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Kidman also shared a photo with “love and prayers” on Instagram, as did Cranston. The actors both appeared alongside Hart in ‘The Upside’.

“I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles,” Cranston captioned his post. “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.”

Twitter buzzed with support from well-wishers, including Martha Stewart, who hosted Hart and his ‘Night School’ co-star Tiffany Haddish on her cooking show ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge’. The TV chef also expressed her sympathy for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“Best wishes to Kevin Hart,” she wrote. “I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian Be careful!”