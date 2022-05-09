Globally acclaimed comedian and actor Kevin Hart has been appointed as the first Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi.
The actor, who has previously associated himself with the island destination, appears in a new video where he hints at something big is coming in the future.
In the trailer, Hart is seen cruising around Yas Island in a white Ferrari and keeps his fans guessing as to how he plans to “Hartify” the place.
Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of Miral commented: “We are delighted to see Kevin Hart take on the role of Chief Island officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi. As one of the most multifaceted and entertaining comics in the world, fans will get to watch Kevin Hart ‘Hartify’ everything on the Island, we encourage everyone to stay tuned...”
Last August, the ‘Jumanji’ star played tourist around Yas Island, posting a video on his Instagram and talking about heading to the UAE capital “soon” where he plans on riding on the world’s faster rollercoaster, zipping the Grand Prix racetrack and tee off in between.
“I don’t just go hard, I go Hart! Work, sports... Even vacations. That’s why on our next break, I ain’t takin no chances. We’re off to the UAE’s spectacular capital, Abu Dhabi, to take over the world’s craziest entertainment destination, Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” Hart wrote in the Instagram post accompanying his video back then.
Hart, who achieved acclaim for the Netflix film ‘Fatherhood’, where he plays a widowed new dad who is learning to cope with raising a baby all on his own, complete with doubts, fears and dirty diapers, will also be seen in
‘The Man from Toronto’ and ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.
Hart isn't the only celebrity to have been associated with the destination. In March, Yas Island tied up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to promote its tourist attractions.