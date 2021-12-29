Hugh Jackman is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 as the US faces a spike in cases amidst the spread of the new Omicron variant.
Jackman took to his social media to break the news to his fans, complaining of mild symptoms and asking everyone to practice safe measures, while promising to return to the Broadway stage where he was in the midst of his run in ‘The Music Man’, being staged at The Winter Garden.
Wearing a black mask, Jackman appeared in a video post, captioning his message by writing: “Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway.”
“My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine,” Jackman is heard saying in the video, while adding that he hopes to recover soon and return to the Broadway stage.
Jackman is one of many celebrities who are fully vaccinated and even got his booster shot at the beginning of December. However, the 53-year-old still got infected by the virus as cases spike in the US in the midst of the festive season.
Meanwhile, ‘The Music Man’ company tweeted that Jackman would return onstage on January 6.
Several Broadway productions, including ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, ‘Hamilton’, ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ and others, have been forced to go dark in recent weeks due to COVID-19 cases among cast and crew.