Popular singer and Hollywood actress Selena Gomez is asking people to be kind to Hailey Bieber, wife of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

In a strongly worded note on Instagram, Gomez, 30, spoke out against the harassment that Haile, an American model and media personality, has been facing online. Justin and Gomez had an on-off relationship that ended a couple of years before he was engaged to Hailey.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and said that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez, who began her acting career more than two decades ago in the children’s television series ‘Barney and Friends’, wrote in an Instagram story yesterday.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” Gomez said in her appeal. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” The note was prompted after weeks of a rumoured online feud between the two, with fans of Gomez railing against Hailey.

It’s been widely speculated that Gomez — who’s starring in the web series ‘Only Murders In The Building’ with Steve Martin and Martin Short — broke up with Justin owing to his link-up with Hailey even as the two women have quelled such rumours repeatedly. Gomez and Justin have a wide following on social media and their fans have railed against each other. Justin and Hailey got married in 2018.

This comes even as Hailey put to rest allegations that she was a “home-wrecker”, in a podcast in September last year. “When him and I started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he wasn’t in a relationship, ever at any point,” the model told Alex Cooper, the host of ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, according to a CNN report. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that.”