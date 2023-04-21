Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American singer husband Nick Jonas posted a video of their recent visit to Rome, which has garnered a lot of attention.
Nick, early on Friday, posted the video on Instagram which he captioned, “Rome.”
In the video, the couple is seen walking on the streets of Rome and having ice-cream together.
Nick donned a pink shirt while the Chopra Jonas wore a black jacket over a green dress.
Soon after he dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.
“ideal relationship, very sweet,” a fan wrote.
Another fan commented, “my favorite couple in the world.”
“OMG Coupleee goalsss,” a fan wrote.
“You guys are adorable,” a fan commented.
The two got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, they hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers’ show ‘Citadel’, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.
The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.
Sharing details about the show, Chopra Jonas had said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”
The actress will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.