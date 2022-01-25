Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage has criticised Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, calling it “backwards”.
Dinklage was speaking on Marc Maron’s podcast when he brought up the movie and the praise for its casting of Latina star Rachel Zegler as Snow White.
“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on,” Dinklage said. “Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”
The animated ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ was released in 1937 and was based on the 1812 fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. It was also the first full-length traditionally animated feature film and Disney’s first animated feature film.
“You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that [expletive] backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the [expletive] are you doing, man?” the actor questioned.
Dinklage, who gained global fame as the cunning Tyrion Lannister on ‘Game of Thrones’, has a common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.
“Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough,” he added.
The actor didn’t write off the movie completely, saying: “If you tell the story of Snow White with the most [expletive] up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in.”
Marc Webb is set to direct the remake, with Gal Gadot signed on to play the Evil Queen. Production on the movie is expected to start this year after several delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no release date has been revealed.