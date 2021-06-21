It’s no surprise that ‘Nobody’ made a modest splash at the box office. Who doesn’t want to see Bob Odenkirk (of ‘Better Call Saul’ fame) beat people up?
The action movie hasn’t been greenlit for a sequel just yet, but that hasn’t stopped Derek Kolstad from beginning to work on a potential follow-up.
Ilya Naishuller, who directed ‘Nobody’, told JoBlo in a recent interview that Kolstad, who served as screenwriter on the original film, is kicking around ideas for a sequel.
“There’s plenty of stories that can be told in this world, with the character Hutch. I know that Derek (Kolstad, who wrote “Nobody”) has begun work on the sequel,” said Naishuller in the interview.
‘Nobody’ centres on Hutch (Odenkirk), an assassin-turned family man who sets off a chain of events that force him to face off against a psychopathic Russian crime lord played by Aleksei Serebryakov. The film reportedly made $61.6 million off of a very reasonable $16 million budget.
The film also stars Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Gage Munroe, Paisely Cadorath, Colin Salmon, and Michael Ironside.