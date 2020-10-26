Actress says she took it really hard but has since made peace

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman in 2011. Image Credit: Shutterstock

American actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her past struggles. According to Fox News, the 45-year-old actress is known now as a lovable Hollywood star but has seen friction in the form of addiction, legal battles and divorce.

During Sunday’s edition of the ‘Today’ show, Barrymore discussed her divorce from Will Kopelman, which, as most of her life has, took place in the public eye. The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star admitted, “I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard. But, the good news is his family and I sort of made the most important choice to be so together and united and connected.”

She added: “That’s, I guess, what they call family. I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters.”

Barrymore shares two girls with Kopelman: 8-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie.

She shared, “I think that’s why I took [the divorce] so hard. I was like, ‘Ugh, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with [Kopelman] and for [him] was to have this amazing family and I found them and there’s something not working that isn’t liveable.’” She found the ordeal to be “tragic.”

The ‘Never Been Kissed’ star said, “It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight and see everything we did right because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong. I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it’s not.”

Barrymore added: “It’s so hard. I don’t think I’ve recovered from that. I don’t know how to open that up again. It’s like something closed and it stayed closed.”