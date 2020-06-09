Gabrielle Union Image Credit: NYT

Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, Taika Waititi, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen and more Hollywood voices are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot and killed in her home by police.

The filmmakers and actors are among many on social media calling to “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” Officers on the scene have been identified as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. The FBI is currently investigating the shooting.

In March, Louisville, Kentucky, police forced their way into Taylor’s home while executing a search warrant and fired at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor eight times. The officers, dispatched for a drug investigation, entered the wrong house.

Taylor’s killing has drawn international attention due to the ongoing protests against police violence around the world. Her name, often paired with the hashtag #SayHerName, has been trending in recent weeks — especially on Friday, which would have been her 27th birthday.