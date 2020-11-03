American model Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her late son Jack following her pregnancy loss with a tattoo of his name.
Earlier, Teigen had revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend.
The couple took a break after the loss and now it seems that Teigen and Legend are attempting to return to normalcy, as they recently headed out on a ‘date night,’ as the former model said in a short video shared to Twitter.
The cookbook author shared a sweet image of her and Legend holding hands. With Teigen’s wrist turned up, a new tattoo was visible just below her hand.
“Jack,” the ink simply read.
Before the pregnancy loss, the star told fans she was hospitalised due to an unusual amount of bleeding, as per Fox News.