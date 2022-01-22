Hollywood actress Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr, has died at the age of 26.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in statement to People magazine. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”
A cause of death was not revealed, however, People reported that it was due to suicide.
Alexander Jr, who was King’s only child, celebrated his 26th birthday on January 19. His father was King’s ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.
Alexander Jr used to be DJ and in the past King called him “an amazing young man”.
In an Instagram post on January 2021 for the Academy Award-winning actress’ 50th birthday, Alexander Jr praised him mum.
“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for,” he wrote. “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”