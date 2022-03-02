Dubai-based Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has signed up for two new movies with streaming giant Netflix.
Details about the new projects haven’t been revealed yet. Lohan currently has the romantic comedy ‘Falling for Christmas’ in the works. In it, she stars as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident. She ends up suffering from amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.
“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Christina Rogers, Director Independent Film — Netflix, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”
Lohan, 35, first gained fame as a child with 1998 comedy ‘The Parent Trap’. The actress, known for roles in ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Freaky Friday’, last starred in the 2019 horror flick ‘Among the Shadows’.
In November 2021, the star got engaged to Dubai-based financier Bader Shammas
“My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in a caption alongside cute pictures with Shammas and her ring.