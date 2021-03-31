Actress Kirsten Dunst. Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Baby number two is on the way for actress Kirsten Dunst, and the actress teamed up with director Sofia Coppola to announce the happy news in style.

Dunst, who already has two-year-old son Ennis with actor Jesse Plemons, posed for the cover of W Magazine in a dreamy photo shoot directed by Coppola. The two have work together on movies such as ‘The Virgin Suicides’, ‘The Bling Ring’ and ‘The Beguiled’. The ‘Director’s issue’ of the magazine also features Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones in similarly beautiful poses and outfits.

“I think we’re all so starved for some beauty and fashion after being home,” Coppola, 49, told W Magazine about the shoot. “I wanted the whole thing to be feminine and fancy, because we’re too casual these days. The idea is that these women are lying around like they’re tired after trying on so many gowns.”

The shoot was definitely fancy! Dunst, 38, can be seen in gorgeous, elaborate gowns, with her baby bump clearly visible.

In the interview, the actress opened up about working with Coppola, the daughter of ‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola, on 1999 drama ‘The Virgin Suicides’.

“I felt really protected. She made me feel like I was cool, like my teeth were cool, and I was pretty. At 16, I did not think anything of myself. And it’s nice to have had another woman celebrate that transition, rather than it having been sexualised through a man’s perspective,” Dunst said.

The ‘Marie Antoinette’ actress also spoke about their closeness after years of working together and being friends.

“It’s just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you’ve seen each other have children,” Dunst said. “There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that’s not your family.”

Coppola has two daughters with her husband, musician Thomas Mars.