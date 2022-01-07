Julia Fox and Kanye West Image Credit: instagram.com/juliafox and GN Archives

Rapper Kanye West has a new love interest — actress Julia Fox — who he has been seen hanging out with recently. But they hadn’t gone public with it until now.

In a new interview, the ‘Uncut Gems’ star has revealed details about her relationship with West, saying they had an “instant connection” after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” Fox wrote for Interview magazine. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” she added, referring to the Broadway play about interracial relationships and trauma.

The interview included a PDA-packed photo shoot with Fox, 31, and West, 44, cuddling and canoodling surrounded by racks of clothes that the actress seems to be modelling for the musician.

Fox also opened up about a date with West where he gave her a surprise.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants,” she said. “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Following their dinner, West presented Fox with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes.”

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox added.

As for the future of their new relationship, she said: “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”