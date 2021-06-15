Jessica Henwick, of Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ fame, has rounded out the cast for the ‘Knives Out’ sequel, Deadline has reported.
Daniel Craig is returning to star as super sleuth Benoit Blanc and Rian Johnson is returning to write and direct the film.
Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast.
Plot details are unknown at this time other than Craig returning to solve another mystery involving a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Henwick will be playing. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.
Henwick had her first breakout role in the Netflix and Marvel series ‘Iron Fist’. She was recently cast in ‘Matrix 4’ also, opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She is currently filming ‘The Gray Man’ opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.