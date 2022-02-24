Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
TMZ reported, quoting public records, that the ‘Hunger Games’ star gave birth in Los Angeles Country. However, the sex of the child and the date of birth are not known.
The Oscar-winning actress hasn’t openly addressed her pregnancy nor has she been seen out and about too much. It was her representative that confirmed the news in September 2021 that she was pregnant after People magazine reported it.
Lawrence, 31, and Maroney, 37, were first romantically linked in 2018. They got married in October 2019 at a Rhode Island ceremony and reception attended by 150 guests, including stars such as Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Adele, Ashley Olsen and Cameron Diaz.
In June 2019, Lawrence gushed about Maroney, who is an art dealer, on Catt Sadler’s podcast ‘Naked with Catt Sadler’.
“This is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney,” she said.
On the work front, Lawrence was last seen the hit disaster movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress is know for starring in movies such as ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (which she won the Best Actress Oscar for), ‘Winter’s Bone’, ‘X-Men: First Class’ and ‘Mother!’.