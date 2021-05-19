Actress says she had a picture of the actor in her room when she was a kid

Actress Emma Stone is happily married to comedy writer Dave McCary and welcomed a baby a girl with him in March this year. But there’s one other man who has her heart.

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, 32-year-old Stone raved about her childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio and the thrill of accepting her Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 from him.

“Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him,” Stone said. “And I was like, I’d seen ‘Titanic’ seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life.”

Stone, who had won for her role in the romantic musical ‘La La Land’, explained how strange the experience was.

“I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it,” the actress added.

However, through the jitters and fangirling, Stone has only good things to say about the actor.

“I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something,” Stone said. “He’s very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him.”