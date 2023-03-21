Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets without clothes and alone.
The actress, who was in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022, was seen walking without clothes and alone in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, March 19, reports aceshowbiz.com. Bynes approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, according to TMZ.
Bynes is currently hospitalised and will likely receive care for several days.
The 36-year-old star, who has struggled with substance abuse and faced legal issues over the last decade, called 911 herself and was eventually taken to a nearby police station.
A mental health team subsequently determined that she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold. The actress is currently hospitalised, according to an insider, who also confirmed that she's set to receive care for the next few days.
'Whay a girl wants' actor had her conservatorship lifted last year, and she subsequently thanked her fans for their support. The actress, who shot to fame as a child star, also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.
She said at the time: "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."
"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my wellbeing in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can," she added.