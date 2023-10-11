“I think it’s more about talking to them about everything,” the actor, 46, told People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday. “It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.”

Reynolds also opened up to 'People' about how he and his wife Blake Lively stress the importance of “self-awareness” to their four kids as well as sharing details of their daily routines.

“For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back,” he said at the event. “I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigours of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”

Reynolds and actress Lively, 36, share three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. They welcomed their fourth baby in February.

According to 'People', the ‘Deadpool’ star was honoured with the Robin Williams’ Legacy of Laughter Award at the event. Actress Glenn Close and her family established the organisation Bring Change to Mind in 2009 to fight the stigma of mental illness.

Reynolds revealed how he and Lively were adjusting to life as a family of six shortly after the birth of their fourth kid.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic,” he continued. “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”