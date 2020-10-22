People_McConaughey_14467
Matthew McConaughey Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

‘A Time to Kill’ star Matthew McConaughey was sexually assaulted at the age of 18.

The actor revealed the incident in his memoir, 'Greenlights', out now.

In the biography, he writes: “I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

He is just as candid about other occurrences in his life, writing: “I’ve earned a few scars getting through this rodeo of humanity.”

He also says that the only thing he was sure of was parenthood. “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father.”

And he speaks about the time he thought he was going to hell. “I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case,” he says in the book.