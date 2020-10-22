‘A Time to Kill’ star Matthew McConaughey was sexually assaulted at the age of 18.
The actor revealed the incident in his memoir, 'Greenlights', out now.
In the biography, he writes: “I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”
He is just as candid about other occurrences in his life, writing: “I’ve earned a few scars getting through this rodeo of humanity.”
He also says that the only thing he was sure of was parenthood. “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father.”
And he speaks about the time he thought he was going to hell. “I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case,” he says in the book.