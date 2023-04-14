US actor Jamie Foxx is recovering following “a medical complication”, his daughter Corinne Foxx has said.
The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.
“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne Foxx said in statement on behalf of the Foxx family shared on Instagram recently.
“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” She did not share any further details.
Foxx, 55, is known for films such as ‘Ray’, ‘Collateral’ and ‘Django Unchained’.
In July last year, Diaz came out of her self-declared acting retirement to co-star alongside Foxx in the Netflix film ‘Back in Action’.
Foxx made the revelation on social media, where he shared an audio clip of him speaking with Diaz and NFL great Tom Brady. The last time Diaz made an appearance on screen was in 2014’s ‘Annie’ with Foxx. They also co-starred in the Oliver Stone movie ‘Any Given Sunday.’
Mike Tyson announced in 2021 that he’s producing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx, with filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Foxx its co-producers. “I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson then said in a statement. He said he looks forward to creating a series that “not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains”.