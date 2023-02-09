Hollywood actor Idris Elba and his actor-musician wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba will be honoured at the second edition of the Time100 Impact Awards in Dubai on February 12 at the Musuem Of The Future.
The gala dinner, preceded by a red carpet roll call, will also see stars including will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame, actors Salma Abu Deif, Amr Youssef, Shereen Reda, and Meryem Uzerli, singer Omah Lay, artist eL Seed, and basketball player Fadi Al Khatib, attend.
“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight and celebrate 2023 Time100 Impact Award honorees for their extraordinary achievements at this year’s gala,” said Time’s CEO Jessica Sibley.
“Time looks forward to returning to Dubai for the second year in a row with the support of our partners at the World Government Summit and the Museum of the Future.” Last year, we saw Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone being honoured.
Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are backing causes like Climate Change and fighting world hunger. They are being decorated or taking up these worthy missions.
TIME100 Impact Awards in Dubai recognises leaders from across the globe who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward.
The awards night is an invite-only gala to be held this Sunday at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, featuring appearances by all five Impact Award honorees, as well as other notable guests.
World Government Summit is the Founding Partner of the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala, and the Museum of the Future is this year’s Experience Partner.