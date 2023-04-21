F Murray Abraham issued an apology on April 20 amid sexual-misconduct allegations.
Rolling Stone reported Monday that the Oscar-winning actor exited the Apple TV Plus series “Mythic Quest’ in April 2022 after two alleged sexual-misconduct incidents. Abraham received a warning and was told to keep his distance from actresses on the show after the first alleged incident, Rolling Stone reported. He was then let go from the show after a second alleged incident, according to the report.
“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people,” Abraham said in a statement Thursday. “I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”
A representative for Abraham pointed to the actor’s statement when asked for comment.
“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” a spokesman for Lionsgate Television said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”
Abraham played the character CW Longbottom on 'Mythic Quest', a series about a video game design company. Longbottom was an author and video game writer, who was a central figure in the show’s first two seasons.
Abraham’s exit from the show was announced last year, and he did not appear in Season 3.
“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney told Variety last November ahead of the third season. “But we recognize that CW is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him.”
That tribute included Longbottom being diagnosed with a terminal illness. His character was then said to have driven off a cliff of the Grand Canyon in a Thunderbird. His remains were then launched into space.
The 83-year-old actor, who won an Oscar for his role in the 1984 film ‘Amadeus’, recently played Bert Di Grasso on the second season of ‘The White Lotus’, on HBO.