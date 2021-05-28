Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been roped in to play Marvel’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ in Sony Pictures’ upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off.
According to Variety, the upcoming Sony-Marvel collaboration film will be helmed by ‘Triple Frontier’ director J.C. Chandor. The script is written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.
The comic character ‘Kraven’ was introduced as a Spider-Man villain in 1964.
Variety’s description of the character said that Kraven, born Sergei Kravinoff, “considers himself to be the world’s greatest hunter, a moniker he earns at first through his prowess at tracking and killing big game, often with his bare hands. But eventually, his drive to maintain his grip on his title leads him to ingest a serum that gives him super-strength and stamina, and slows down his ageing considerably.”
Variety reported that the third movie will mark as the third comic-book adaptation for Taylor-Johnson, after playing the lead in 2010’s ‘Kick-Ass’ and co-starring as Quicksilver in 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ for Marvel Studios.
As per reports, Taylor-Johnson who most recently appeared in a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’; has been signed for multiple films as Kraven by Sony execs after his commendable performance in David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’ opposite Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt.
‘Kraven the Hunter’ is set to get a theatrical release on January 13, 2023.