The actress-singer was accused by social media users after she posted images of her son

The ‘Younger’ star calls the story a figment of someone’s bored mind, and we just may have to agree. Hillary Duff has found herself embroiled in a bizarre conspiracy theory where she has been accused of child trafficking.

The actress and singer was forced to take to social media and shut down stories after the rumour gathered heat following pictures she posted of her son, eight-year-old son, Luca Cruz, on her Instagram stories over the weekend.

On Saturday, Duff started trending online when a number of social media users levelled accusations of child trafficking against her based on the images that contained photos of her son laying down naked, with lotion on his body. The image was edited to cover up his private parts but the conspiracy snowballed on social media in a matter of hours.

As soon as Duff caught wind of it, she deleted the images and took to Twitter to shut down the story. “Everyone bored [expletive] right now I know.. but this is actually disgusting,” she posted. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.”

Fans rushed to support Duff, with one Twitter user posting: “People are literally insane, and it’s sad to see how one stupid thought can turn into a parasite in so many people’s minds.”

Another fan added: “People will believe anything just so that their lives seem better than someone else’s. I feel horrible about all of this, and I cannot even fathom how someone could conjure something like this up.”