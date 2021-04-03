Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' Image Credit: Netflix

The Geralt of Rivia will be making his way to Netflix again soon as the streaming giant wraps filming on season two of ‘The Witcher’.

Netflix released a new behind-the-scenes video to celebrate the end of the shooting, and announced that the new season will debut in 2021.

This new video comes just hours after a new image from Henry Cavill on set was published to confirm filming is wrapped and the show can move to post-production.

The behind-the-scenes footage starts with a shot of Cavill thanking the team for all their hard work. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also says that the second season was filming for 158 days, sometimes with up to three different units taking care of different scenes simultaneously. The show was shot in 15 different locations, with a total of 89 cast members and more than 1200 crew members.

The video also talked about the extreme steps the cast and crew had to take to shoot carefully during a pandemic, with star Cavill himself distributing masks to the crew.

The new video also teases the story of the second season, which follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) after the events of the Battle of Sodden Hill at the end of season one. The season is expected to go beyond ‘Blood of Elves’, the first book of ‘The Witcher’ saga that was partially adapted in the first season. Season two is also expected to do away the multiple timeline narrative from season one.

The Witcher Image Credit: Netflix

In an earlier interview with The Wrap, showrunner Hissrich said, “Obviously, it was one of the most controversial parts of season one and I didn’t expect it to be as controversial as it was. But it’s something I still stand behind, in terms of storytelling… What’s great though is [the characters] have intersected now. So what we’ll see in season two is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline. What that allows us to do storywise though is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season one.”